Fort Mill schools have a plan to help students, teachers breathe easier during COVID

Fort Mill students will breathe cleaner air this fall, in ongoing safety measures related to COVID-19.

Elementary and middle schools will have Air Guardian purification systems installed in August. They’re funded through a $5.1 million American Rescue Plan allocation for improvements related to pandemic health and safety measures.

High school purification systems will come through a later allocation. Systems will be installed throughout the coming school year.

The systems use a five-step process, according to the Fort Mill School District, to remove pathogens and volatile organic compounds from the air in schools. The systems are proven to kill 99% of COVID-19 pathogens within 13 seconds, per the district. It also purifies from other viruses, bacteria and mold.

According to the district, all schools meet current air quality standards already. The new system would provide a higher air quality standard within schools.