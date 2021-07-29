Education

Fort Mill schools have a plan to help students, teachers breathe easier during COVID

Fort Mill

Fort Mill students will breathe cleaner air this fall, in ongoing safety measures related to COVID-19.

Elementary and middle schools will have Air Guardian purification systems installed in August. They’re funded through a $5.1 million American Rescue Plan allocation for improvements related to pandemic health and safety measures.

High school purification systems will come through a later allocation. Systems will be installed throughout the coming school year.

The systems use a five-step process, according to the Fort Mill School District, to remove pathogens and volatile organic compounds from the air in schools. The systems are proven to kill 99% of COVID-19 pathogens within 13 seconds, per the district. It also purifies from other viruses, bacteria and mold.

According to the district, all schools meet current air quality standards already. The new system would provide a higher air quality standard within schools.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service