A motorcycle driver is dead after hitting a downed tree in Lancaster County

One person died Thursday night in a motorcycle wreck in Lancaster County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday. The deceased was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the incident happened at S.C. 5 near U.S. 521, about five miles north of Lancaster.

“There were no other passengers, no other vehicles involved,” Miller said.

Miller didn’t name the driver, referring instead to the Lancaster County coroner’s office for further details.

“(The) motorcycle was traveling east on Hwy. 5 and struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway,” Miller said.

Check back for updates.