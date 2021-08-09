Pedestrian walking across road killed when hit by car in Chester County, officials say

A woman walking across a highway in Chester County was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a car, officials said.

The accident happened near Richburg close to major highways S.C. 9 and Interstate 77. The pedestrian hasn’t been identified, pending notification of family, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on S.C. 223, also called Wylie’s Mill Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking across the road when a 1999 Toyota sedan struck her, Miller said.

The driver of the Toyota and a passenger were not hurt, Miller said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No charges have been filed in the crash, Miller said. The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The crash site has been cleared, and the highway has re-opened, according to the highway patrol website.

The fatality is the eighth on a Chester County road in 2021, public safety department statistics show. In South Carolina, 92 pedestrians have been killed in collisions in 2021, statistics show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.