Fort Mill is ready to open its new Elisha Park amphitheater with a summer celebration

Fort Mill is ready to celebrate with a new amphitheater at Elisha Park.

The town has an end of summer beach bash and amphitheater grand opening scheduled for Sept. 18. The event starts at 4 p.m. at Elisha Park.

Plans for a new amphitheater at Elisha Park date back more than two years. It’s part of a larger park upgrades at Elisha and connecting Calhoun Street Park with recent additions from restrooms to parking lots and swings.

The amphitheater is the most prominent addition to Elisha since it opened. The facility is a 2,400-square-foot covered performance area the town can use for public concerts and the annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival.

The Sept. 18 beach bash will feature beach music from DJ Eric Bowman from 99.1 FM, then live music from Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot at 5 p.m.

A shag dance competition follows at 6:30 p.m. Dancers 18 and older can apply to participate through Aug. 31 on the town website formillsc.gov.

Cat 5 Band will take the stage a 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

The grand opening will have food trucks, children’s activities, games, face painting and balloon artists.