Details are in. The latest on Fort Mill’s new amphitheater and more at Elisha Park.

Fort Mill SC downtown park to get amphitheater, restrooms Elisha Park in Fort Mill South Carolina will get an amphitheater, restrooms and parking upgrades. The work connects to Calhoun Park.

Plans for an amphitheater, restrooms and parking connecting two well known Fort Mill parks are coming into focus.

The town submitted improvement plans to the historic review board. Part of the new amphitheater at Elisha Park sits within the town’s historic district. Work will connect Elisha with Calhoun Park on Calhoun and Ardrey streets.

A site plan shows the new amphitheater on the south end of Elisha Park, near the existing parking lot. Access off Ardrey, beside a Duke Energy power station, leads to a parking loop near the venue.

Along with a new parking lot in a now grassy area between Calhoun and Elisha, there will a total of 107 parking spaces, about four times the amount now.

The amphitheater configuration resembles the stage setup at large events, such as South Carolina Strawberry Festival. That event draws five-figure crowds and is the main reason the town began looking at upgrades for Elisha.

Trails lead from the amphitheater to a new restroom in the main park.

A second restroom will be added at Calhoun, often used for town soccer programs. Drawings submitted by the town show men, women and family restrooms in a new brick structure. The brickwork will match the new additions to Millstone Park on Main Street.

Bench swings will be part of the new work, too. Other improvements include walking trails, lighting and landscaping.