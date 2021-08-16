York woman killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Rock Hill, officials say

A woman was killed and another person was hurt in a weekend crash in York County, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened late Friday on Cameron Road southwest of Rock Hill, said Master Trooper David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, Jones said. The passenger died and the driver was taken by helicopter for medical treatment, Jones said.

On Sunday night, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the passenger as Jennifer Starnes-Guerrero, 36, of York.

The driver’s condition was unavailable Monday.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office. The fatality on a York County road is the 26th in 2021, according to public safety statistics.