Local

York woman killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Rock Hill, officials say

York County, SC

A woman was killed and another person was hurt in a weekend crash in York County, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened late Friday on Cameron Road southwest of Rock Hill, said Master Trooper David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, Jones said. The passenger died and the driver was taken by helicopter for medical treatment, Jones said.

On Sunday night, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the passenger as Jennifer Starnes-Guerrero, 36, of York.

The driver’s condition was unavailable Monday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office. The fatality on a York County road is the 26th in 2021, according to public safety statistics.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service