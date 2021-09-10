They transformed one side of Main Street Fort Mill. The same group now eyes the other

New retail space in downtown Fort Mill could reshape Main Street, again.

Kuester Commercial Real Estate is planning a $2.7 million remodel at 219 and 221 Main St. The property is valued at $1.15 million, according to an application submitted to the town.

“It’s going to be another historic renovation, just like what we did across the street,” said Shaw Kuester, Kuester Real Estate Services president.

Five years ago, Kuester announced Main Street redevelopment plans for what at the time was a knife store, a comic book shop, photography studio and an historic theater that hadn’t been used as one for decades. Now Amor Artis Brewing, The Improper Pig and Emmet’s Social Table are there, along with revamped office space.

The town historic review board will decide Tuesday whether to approve the new renovation plans, which come with an historic property tax incentive application. Town council can make that final decision.

The Main Street plans

The submitted plans show a first floor lobby and two tenant spaces for the properties. One space is almost 2,500 square feet, and the other is more than 1,700 square feet.

The second floor includes an outdoor patio and six suites ranging from roughly 400 to 600 square feet. Plans also show a small upstairs kitchen area.

Pending approval, Kuester expects to get started on the project by late fall.

New businesses could be named within weeks, he said, and could be open by fall next year.

Bringing more retail to Main Street

There were fewer dining options downtown prior to renovations across Main Street that brought in restaurants and a brewery. Kuester is going the retail route this time.

“It’s going to be exciting to get a different genre down there, and not just food,” he said.

The Kuester project isn’t the only one on that side of Main Street. The town owns the Spratt Building, which is under contract for sale. The buyer hasn’t been named. The town will vote Monday on whether to approve that contract.