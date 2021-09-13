Van driver killed after crashing into sign off I-77 in Chester County, police say

The driver of a van was killed Monday evening in Chester County after the van went off Interstate 77 and crashed into a brick sign, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-77 southbound near mile marker 65, said Cpl. Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The 2008 Ford van went off the right side of the highway before striking the sign, Hovis said.

The driver died at the scene, according to Hovis. The driver has not been identified yet by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

The incident site is near S.C. 9 and Exit 65 of I-77.

The fatality is the 10th on Chester County roads in 2021, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.