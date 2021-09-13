Driver, passenger killed in pickup truck crash in Rock Hill, police say

Two people died Sunday after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Rock Hill, police said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on India Hook Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The area is north of Celanese Road.

The truck went off the road into a ditch, then hit a pole, Chavis said.

The passenger, 47, died at the scene, Chavis said. The driver, 40, died at Piedmont Medical Center hospital, Chavis said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the two victims.

The police department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.