Community
1 dead when SUV hits tree between York and Clover, troopers say
A person was killed Monday morning in York County in a single-vehicle crash between York and Clover, officials said.
The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Road near Ormand Road, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer went off the road and hit a tree, Bolt said. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Bolt said.
Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours while emergency responders from police and fire departments cleared the scene. The intersection later re-opened.
The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The fatal crash is the 24th death on a highway in York County in 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments