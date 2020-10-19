1 dead when SUV hits tree between York and Clover, troopers say

A person was killed Monday morning in York County in a single-vehicle crash between York and Clover, officials said.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Road near Ormand Road, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer went off the road and hit a tree, Bolt said. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Bolt said.

Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours while emergency responders from police and fire departments cleared the scene. The intersection later re-opened.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash is the 24th death on a highway in York County in 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.