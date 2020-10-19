Rock Hill Herald Logo
Pedestrian killed in hit and run south of Carowinds in York County, troopers say

York County, SC

A pedestrian was killed in a York County hit and run Sunday, police said.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the person walking across U.S. 21 died when he was struck by a car before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Regent Parkway.

The intersection is between the Town of Fort Mill and Carowinds.

Troopers said the car that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and the driver has not been located. The car is described as a black BMW 5-Series, believed to be between the model years of 2004 and 2010, according to a statement from the highway patrol.

In a social media release, South Carolina police and the York County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding the car and driver involved.

The name of the person killed in the collision has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fatality remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, the highway patrol, and the coroner’s office.

The pedestrian fatality is the 128th in South Carolina in 2020, according to the highway patrol. A pedestrian was killed in Chester County in a collision with a vehicle on Oct. 11 and another pedestrian died in Lancaster County Oct. 13, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

