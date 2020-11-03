Dorsey defeats Underwood to become Chester County sheriff

Max Dorsey will return to his post as Chester County Sheriff, winning 62.45% of the vote.

Chester County has elected Max Dorsey as sheriff. The county also has voted to change its form of government to a council-administrator government.

And incumbent County Councilman and Council Vice Chair Joe Branhem was ahead by eight votes late Tuesday for the District 3 seat. But the votes are being recounted.

County officials have confirmed all current results.

Max Dorsey now elected

Dorsey replaces Alex Underwood, who was suspended from the sheriff’s office in May 2019. Dorsey, a former SLED agent for 24 years, was appointed at the time of Underwood’s suspension by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Underwood made a bid for re-election despite federal indictments filed against him. Some came as recently as September.

Dorsey received 62% of the votes, with Underwood receiving about 38%.

A new form of government





Chester voters also chose to change the county’s form of government. Chester now will become a council-administrator government.

64% of voters voted “yes,” to change the form of government, with about 36% voting “no.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The county previously had a council-supervisor government. State law describes the supervisor as a “qualified elector of the county, elected at large for a term of two or four years.” Chester has elected supervisors for terms of four years.

County Supervisor Shane Stuart previously held the position. He was suspended by SC Gov. Henry McMaster after his arrest on charges of trafficking meth, manufacturing meth, conspiracy, and misconduct in office.

The governor appointed current Interim Supervisor Wylie G. Frederick.

South Carolina law grants the council permission to appoint an administrator, “who shall be the administrative head of the county government and shall be responsible for the administration of all the departments of the county government which the council has the authority to control.”

“Chester County has a chance now,” Councilman Alex Oliphant told the Herald. “There might be some hiccups along the way, but we won’t have to wait until someone commits a felony to get rid of them.”

A recount for council race

Councilman Joe Branhem pulled ahead of challenger Michael Head by eight votes -- a margin of .003%, triggering an automatic recount.

Branhem, a democrat, has served the past three years as vice chair of the county council and District 3 councilman.

Head, a republican, told the Herald: “I’m running because my opponent has been unopposed, and I couldn’t just stand by and let him have it for free again.”

The District 4 and 6 seats were also up for grabs this election. District 4 Councilman Pete Wilson ran opposed and will return to his seat. District 6 Councilman Alex Oliphant was defeated in the primary by City of Chester Councilman William “Budda” Killian, who ran unopposed in the general election -- and will be a new face on the council this year.