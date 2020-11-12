Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County crash with car that closes road, officials say

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Lancaster County that shut down a busy intersection, officials said.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on Grace Avenue at S.C. 9, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was in the road when struck by a 2001 Honda sedan, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the highway patrol.

The driver of the car was not hurt, Miller said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, Miller said.

Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner, confirmed the pedestrian fatality but has not yet released the name of the person who was killed.

Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, said part of Grace Avenue was closed as emergency responders worked the scene of the fatal incident.

Check back for updates.