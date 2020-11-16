Rock Hill Herald Logo
Troopers, coroner investigating after driver killed in western York County crash

York County, SC

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into trees in western York County Sunday has died, officials said.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lockhart Highway near the small town of Sharon, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The 2001 Ford pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit several trees, Hovis, said. The truck then came back across the right side of the road and struck more trees, Hovis said.

The driver died at the scene, according to Hovis and the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner has not released the name of the person who died.

The fatality is the 28th in York County in 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

