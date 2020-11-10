1 dead, 1 hurt, in York County head-on crash near Lake Wylie, troopers say

One person was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash near Lake Wylie late Monday, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. on S.C. 49, also called Charlotte Highway, south of the Buster Boyd Bridge and the North Carolina state line, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2020 Nissan van was traveling north on S.C. 49 when it collided with a 2003 Volkswagen head-on, Hovis said.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene, Hovis said.

The driver of the Nissan van was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The extent of that driver’s injuries has not been released.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol, coroner, and the S.C. Department of Public Safety Multi-Jurisdictional Accident Investigation (MAIT) Team.

The highway fatality is the 28th in York County in 2020, according to public safety statistics.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER