Person killed in 2-vehicle York County crash southwest of Rock Hill, officials say

A person was killed in a York County crash Thursday, officials said.

The fatal wreck involving two SUVs was around 7:30 a.m. on Daves Road at S.C. 322, also called McConnells Highway, according to coroner officials and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

An SUV heading east on Daves Road crossed the center line and hit another SUV heading west, said Master Trooper Gary Miller. The driver of the westbound SUV died at the scene after being entrapped, Miller said.

The area is southwest of Rock Hill near the Bethesda community.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said officials from her office went to the crash site and started an investigation. The name of the person who died has not been released.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control and other safety duties during the rush hour incident, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The fatal crash is the 29th in York County in 2020, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety. The public safety Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.