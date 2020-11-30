1 dead, 1 hurt in fatal York County head-on crash near Clover, troopers say

One person has died and another was hurt Saturday in a head-on crash in York County, officials said.

The name of the person who died after the wreck has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened on S.C. 557 near the intersection of Paraham Road between Clover and Lake Wylie, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2007 Saturn SUV struck a 2005 Dodge pickup truck, Miller said.

The driver of the Saturn was entrapped in the crash and later died, Miller said.

The driver of the pickup was hurt, Miller said. That person’s condition remains unknown.

There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash, officials said.

The collision remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety. The fatal crash is the 30th in York County in 2020, according to statistics from the public safety department.

