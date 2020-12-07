Motorcyclist killed when Harley-Davidson crashes in York County, troopers say

A motorcycle driver was killed late Sunday in a York County crash southeast of Rock Hill, officials said.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Hall Spencer Road near Harmony Road, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The incident site was southeast of Rock Hill near U.S. 21, north of the Chester County line and west of the Catawba River.

The driver of the 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle went off Hall Spencer Road and hit trees and a fence, Southern said. The driver was not wearing a helmet, Southern said.

The driver has not been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The fatal crash is the 32nd in York County in 2020, according to public safety department statistics. In South Carolina in 2020, 955 people have died in crashes on state roads, statistics show. The fatality is the 102nd in the state involving a motorcycle in 2020, statistics show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.