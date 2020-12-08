Driver killed in Lancaster County after truck veers off road, hits tree, trooper says

A truck driver was killed Monday night in Lancaster County, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Shiloh Unity Road, between Lancaster and the North Carolina state line, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Joe Hovis of the highway patrol said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. The 1998 Ford pickup went off the side of the road and hit a tree, Hovis said.

The driver was entrapped in the truck and died at the scene, Hovis said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Hovis said.

Lancaster County Coroner officials said they went to the scene but have not identified the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the highway patrol.

The fatal collision is the 15th in Lancaster County in 2020, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics. In South Carolina in 2020, 961 people have died in road wrecks, public safety statistics show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.