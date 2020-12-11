This York County mother felt like no one cared. Then Holiday Partners offered a helping hand.

With Christmas approaching last year, Bridgett Hovis wasn’t sure her family would celebrate at all. The home she was renting had been sold and she found herself struggling to find a new place to live.

Hovis has two children -- ages 4 and 13 -- and also is the legal guardian of her 15-year-old brother. She took over that role because her parents were unable to provide him with the life he deserved, she said.

“He’s always wanted to be somebody,” she said, despite his circumstances. “If you don’t have somebody in your corner, that’s hard to do, and I wanted to be that for him.”

Hovis said she felt she was trying to keep her family afloat by herself.

As she struggled to find a new place to live, with bills piling up, she said she wasn’t going able to provide gifts. Then a friend connected her with United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners, which provides gifts for families in need.

“I thought no one cared,” she said. “But complete strangers helped me.”

Holiday Partners provided gifts for all three children -- and the family was able to have a Christmas celebration. Instead of being downtrodden, she said, “they were thankful for what they had.”

Holiday Partners treated her with dignity during one of the hardest times in her life, Hovis said.

This year, things are looking up. She said her brother is thriving and making the dean’s list in college. She has moved in with her grandfather and started her own business as a hairstylist.

She says she’ll never forget the people who were there for her family when they needed it.

“There are people out there who will help you when they’re needed the most.”

