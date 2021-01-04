York County’s second council member tests positive for coronavirus

Another York County Council member has tested positive for coronavirus.

Allison Love, who serves Lake Wylie and Clover, said on Facebook that she tested positive Monday for COVID-19 after losing her taste and smell.

Love, who ran unopposed in the 2020 election, is slated to be sworn onto county council Monday night, along with three other members. Instead, she’ll be inducted over Zoom, she said. Two new members, Tom Audette and Brandon Guffey, also are set to officially take their council seats.

“Got tested out of an abundance of caution because my taste and smell is absent and I didn’t want to be around people if I am contagious,” Love wrote in a Facebook post.

Love said of Facebook that she feels “fine” and has no other symptoms.

Love is the second York County Council member to publicly announce a positive coronavirus test. Council member William “Bump” Roddey announced in November he was hospitalized for more than a week after contracting the virus in September.

Roddey pushed for a emergency countywide mask mandate in July, but the rule ultimately failed after a majority of council members, including Love, voted against the ordinance, according to the meeting’s minutes.

Since March, more than 16,000 York County residents have tested positive for the virus and more than 180 have died, according to DHEC data.