SC police: SLED conducting inquiry into finances at Chester Police Department

Chester Police Department vehicle

South Carolina state police are conducting an inquiry into the finances at the Chester Police Department, officials said confirmed Monday.

Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said Chester city officials asked SLED to look into the finances.

“We have a preliminary inquiry open looking at the finances of the department,” Crosby said Monday. “We have been requested to take a look.”

Crosby said SLED is involved but did provide any details about the inquiry.

“Depending on the results of the inquiry, that will determine if a full investigation is warranted,” Crosby said.

Efforts to reach Chester Police Department and City of Chester officials about the inquiry were unsuccessful Monday. An officer on the telephone said Chester City Administrator Stephanie Jackson was handling all public relations calls for the department. Efforts to reach Jackson were unsuccessful.

The department has 27 sworn officers that serve a city of about 5,500 residents, according to the city’s Web site. The City of Chester is the largest community and county seat in Chester County, which is between Rock Hill and Columbia.

Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams was hired to run the department in 2017.

