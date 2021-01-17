We invited you to speak out on the Heritage Act. This is what you had to say.

When we started the new year, I invited readers to join a conversation about the Heritage Act.

You responded.

Thank you.

Before we get to your responses, I’ll repeat my invitation. You’re invited to join our open conversations about key issues related to this region and state, and sometimes we’ll go beyond that. This opportunity is open to everyone. However, there are ground rules. You can read my column from earlier this month to get that information. Here it is.

I’m glad so many of you want to be a part of the conversation. I think it will be enlightening for all who share, and for all who read.

So the next topic we should focus on is the Jan. 6 riots. That single event brought extreme emphasis to how philosophically, and culturally in many cases, divided we are across the nation. What can we do in South Carolina to build bridges? Your thoughts are welcome. This is a provocative topic, I know. Remember the ground rules cited above.

The Heritage act is the state law that requires action by the S.C. Legislature before many historic monuments can be removed. Here’s what you said about the Heritage Act.

‘They answered the call’

From Al Vaughn

First of all I want to Thank You and others at The Herald for giving us this forum to talk and discuss issues. Without forums like this we would be hollering at each other and that gets you nowhere.

... I make no claim to be an expert on The Heritage Act. However, I feel as if you are wanting to discuss the statues built in memory of Confederate Soliders. Before I get started, I will not defend slavery because slavery is wrong in all cases.

However, I am here to defend the statues and monuments built in honor of the men and women who answered the call of their government to defend their country. ... They answered the call of their government just like men and women have done in every war. The monuments are built for their honor not their government’s honor.

In my opinion we have this act to protect these monuments from people who may not agree with something that happened 160 years ago. What if fifty years from now people want to take down statues of WW I & II soliders because of the bombings of Germany and Japan. These were countries wanting to overthrow the US. However, we had to kill a lot of innocent people to protect our freedom.

However, I would agree that their needs to be some type of plaque talking about how wrong the states were about slavery.







Movement was defeated

From Edmund Fitzgerald

I have been a Herald reader since moving to Rock Hill in 1978... Now On HERITAGE ACT: The war concluded 150 years ago.

The Southern succession movement was defeated and the country moved on.

Over 600,000 men lost their lives, as this was a serious Civil War. Slavery was a thing of the past, however replaced by the lack of Civil Rights, Jim Crow, and the denial of the right to vote for African Americans. Thus the fight continues to this moment, and will continue in the near future.

The issue is all about power, and the monuments are symbols of this power.

The state of South Carolina eventually retired the Stars and Bars, but only after the tragic murder’s in Charleston. Few really care about the monuments themselves. I could not tell you where to find one in our community.

Wasting legislative time on such a unimportant issue is tragic. Our legislature needs to address Voting Rights/ Covid/Education/Poverty/Fair Taxation/Infrastructure/Gasoline taxes and many more pressing problems.

Let us move on to the seriousness of governing.







Understanding both sides

From Apostle, Dr. Norma Gray

First, thank you for opening up this type of engagement with the community. The Herald has always been a very vital part of our Community and I for one, I have missed the public opinion section and the feel of community the printed paper brought me personally. With that said...

I feel both sides of the argument on this issue. I feel very strongly that we should not, “must not” publicly announce, promote or display racism. By allowing monuments to individuals that history reveals their blatant and in some instances cruel racism, it’s a slap in the face to the descents of slaves.

On the other hand, some of these monuments are history themselves. They should not be desecrated, vandalized or destroyed. There must be a proper way to display them. Now that, I do not have an answer to. But, perhaps this discussion will bring that out

It’s taxpayer money

From Cardero Gilliam.

I am a recent retiree of New-Indy CB in Catawba, SC. I am also a former president of my Local 9-925 United Steelworkers Maintenance.

I, being an African American, feel that I have no problem with Southerners or whom ever chooses to celebrate or remember their ancestors or heritage. I do have a problem with that celebrating involving my tax payer money in any way shape or form.

History should be honored, but not at the expense of anyone that suffered or was exploited as a result of said history. ... So this is how we as Black people feel about having to not only look at but help maintain these horrific constant reminders of the living hell endured by blacks over centuries (public statues, monuments, buildings, ships, etc.). The injustices that in my opinion we are still facing today.

Let’s try and divert some of that funding toward education and forums to help rid our populace of the biases and systemic racism that continue to plague us. This can best serve everyone I feel, in creating a better understanding of what divides us from our many diverse perspectives.

Tolerance, empathy, and communication is essential in this process. We have to start somewhere, before complete anarchy.

What happened and who participated

From Ray Howard

I do not understand the logic of ridding our history with the removal of statues and facility names. The history of our community and nation is what happened and who participated. I am sure that none of us can appreciate what our forefathers went through but I personally believe that we shouldn’t dismiss periods of our history because we disagree with what went on in the past.

I am a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization which was formed to help all in our communities. The name of the organization was based on Christopher Columbus because he was instrumental in reaching other parts of the world from Europe. Blessed Fr. McGivney, who founded the organization, was of Irish descent and he wanted to form an organization that would help those in need. What value is there in removing Columbus from our history. We can continue to recognize his accomplishment and valor while helping those who feel their ancestors were wronged.

I was reading an article yesterday indicating that slavery is still going on in Africa... We can’t change what happened in our past but we could help those who are still enslaved.