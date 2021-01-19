Three Chester SC police officers claim politics behind recent suspensions

Chester Police Department vehicle

Lawyers for three suspended police officers in Chester have fired back at city officials, claiming the suspensions are a political ploy.

Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams, Capt. Travis Moore, and Lt. Ricky Sanders all were placed on suspension earlier this month after city officials asked South Carolina state police to investigate finances at the department, according to city officials and a written statement from lawyers for the officers.

City officials declined to name the three officers after the suspensions. The officers’ lawyers named the three Tuesday in a written statement after a public grievance was filed with the city.

The three officers were wrongfully suspended, said Paul Porter, a Columbia lawyer for the officers. The officers did not get a “fair shake” from city officials when they were suspended, Porter said.

“The Mayor had publicly called for these folks to be fired in the months and weeks leading up to their suspension, based on her own personal interest, for something wholly different,” Porter said in a written statement released Tuesday. “That did not pan out so here we are.”

Porter gave no other details.

The grievances ask that the suspensions be dropped, Porter said.

“I hope for the sake of the people that the City reverses their suspensions and lets them get back to work,” Porter said. “Personal squabbles have no place in politics or policing.”

In a statement to The Herald last week about the suspensions, Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow stated: “The City of Chester has suspended three of its police officers pending an inquiry with SLED. City officials will not discuss the suspension since it is a personnel matter and is being reviewed by SLED. The City of Chester and the City Police Department remain dedicated to the safety and protection of the citizens of the City of Chester.”

Investigation into Chester police money

Chester city council and city officials asked South Carolina state police to look at the department’s finances. Details about what money is being investigated have not been released by the State Law Enforcement Division or city officials. SLED has started an inquiry into the money, spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Another set of lawyers, Stanley Myers and Gill Bell of Lexington, represent the three police officers in the ongoing SLED investigation. In a statement, Myers and Gill said the investigation into the department’s money will show no wrongdoing.

“We look forward to competent authorities reviewing these unfounded allegations that appear to have been made with ulterior motives,” Myers and Gill said Tuesday.

Williams was hired as chief of police in 2017. The Chester Police Department has 27 sworn officers, according to the city’s Web site. The City of Chester is the largest community and county seat in Chester County, which is between Rock Hill and Columbia.

Lt. Milton Sims was named interim Chester Police Department chief during the suspensions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.