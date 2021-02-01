Community

Traffic alert: US 521 between Charlotte and Lancaster partly blocked after crash

Lancaster County, SC

A crash in Lancaster County has the main commuter road between Charlotte and Lancaster partially blocked, officials said.

The crash is on U.S. 521, also called Charlotte Highway, at S.C. 75, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The wreck with injuries was reported before 1:30 p.m., according to the the highway patrol Web site.

The area is south of Indian Land.

S.C. 75 connects Van Wyck with Waxhaw in Union County, N.C.

U.S. 521 runs through Lancaster County into North Carolina in the Ballantyne area.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 521 near Van Wyck are blocked as police and other emergency responders work the scene, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

