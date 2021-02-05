Officials: Body found in York County identified; was woman reported missing in January

The body found Wednesday in York County has been identified as a Rock Hill woman reported missing by her family in January, officials said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the body as Christy Mahon, 54. An autopsy and toxicology test remain pending, Gast said.

Mahon’s family had reported her missing after she was last seen Jan. 23 walking south of Rock Hill near Rock Hill High School, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

MISSING: Christy Jane Mahon, was last seen in the area of Porter Rd. & Firetower Rd. in Rock Hill on Jan. 23rd. She was walking towards E. Main St., possibly turning right & walking toward S. Anderson Road. Last seen wearing blue jeans & a long blue sleeve shirt. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/OmpCYv3jRs — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 29, 2021

Mahon’s body was found by utility workers off S.C. 324 south of Rock Hill near S.C. 72, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The discovery led to a large police and emergency responder presence in the area near Skyline Road.

Faris said foul play is not suspected.

Deputies had asked in late January through Facebook and Twitter social media for the public’s help in finding Mahon.

UPDATE: This person has been located. — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) February 3, 2021