Body found in York County woods near Rock Hill, death investigation ongoing

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in York County near Rock Hill Wednesday, sheriff officials said.

The body was found in woods off S.C. 324 near Skyline Road west of S.C. 72, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Utility workers who were doing a job in the area found the body and called police, Faris said.

The area is south of the Rock Hill city limits. There was a large law enforcement and emergency responder presence in the area. Coroner officials went to the scene, along with sheriff detectives, patrol, and forensic analysts, Faris said.

Foul play is not suspected, Faris said. It remains unclear how long the body had been in the woods, Faris said.

The person has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

