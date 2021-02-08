Community

Thousands of Rock Hill elementary students headed to different schools. What we know.

ROCK HILL

Thousands of elementary students in the Rock Hill School District will be in a different school this fall.

The Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees voted, 4-2, Monday night to adopt a plan that would rezone up to 3,746 elementary school students for the 2021-22 school year.

The selected rezoning option, labeled “4B,” was among the more aggressive and disruptive ones presented by district staff to the board on Monday. But after weeks of receiving input from the community and mulling the rezoning decision over, several trustees said at the meeting that the selected option was appropriately bold.

The selected option shuffles a lot of students, so the “pain” of upending Rock Hill family and student routines is equally felt across the district, trustee Brent Faulkenberry said. Among the option’s most aggressive measures: It moves all the students out of three elementary schools — Finley Road, Belleview and Rosewood.

Why rezone?

Rezoning had been discussed for years, Rock Hill Superintendent Bill Cook previously told The Herald. But the issue was taken up by the board at a meeting in January.

Some of the goals of rezoning include:

