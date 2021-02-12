2 libraries in Chester, Fort Mill temporarily closed; 1 has potential COVID exposure

A pair of public library branches in Chester and York counties are closed, but only one is because of COVID-19, officials said.

The Chester branch of the Chester County Library is closed at least through Monday after staff was potentially exposed to coronavirus, according to officials at the library and a statement on the library Web site.

The Chester branch on Center Street across from Chester City Hall is the main branch of the county library system. Other branches in Great Falls and Richburg remain open, officials said.

Library officials plan to re-open the Chester branch Tuesday, according to the library Web site.

One York County library branch closed

One of the branches of the York County Library system is closed, but not because of the COVID pandemic. The Fort Mill branch, in Baxter Village, closed this week for building improvements, officials said on the library Web site and signs at the Fort Mill branch. The Fort Mill branch is getting its heating and air conditioning system replaced and new carpet, according to library officials.

The Fort Mill branch will remain closed through February.

All other York County Library branches in Rock Hill, York, Clover, and Lake Wylie remain open.

In November 2020 three branches of the York County library temporarily closed after staff were potentially exposed to coronavirus but all re-opened after a quarantine period.