An Indian Land headquarters is set to expand. Here’s what we know.

Amid coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, some companies are hiring. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Finnish company will expand its North American headquarters in Indian Land.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce and Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced the plan last week. Online invoicing company Basware will create about 15 new jobs in the next three years. The company founded in 1985 now operates in 14 countries.

Susan Gardner, human resources director for the company, said Basware is committed to the region with great growth potential.

“The ability to attract talent from both the Charlotte Metro and South Carolina regions is key to our success as we look toward the future expansion potential for Basware,” Gardner said.

The Indian Land site is at 1245 Rosemont Drive. Expansion should be complete in 2023. Anyone interested in the new jobs can visit careers.basware.com.

Jamie Gilbert, economic development director for Lancaster County, called Basware one of the premier corporations in the area.

“Their fintech solutions that enable organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations is impressive and shows how attractive the Indian Land area is for supporting corporations that are changing the way in which companies automate their processes,” Gilbert said.