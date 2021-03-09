From lake homes to retail sites, here’s $62M of the latest York, Lancaster sales

The Marvell plan is back in Rock Hill, for home and apartment development at I-77 and the Catawba River. City of Rock Hill

More than a dozen February land sales in York and Lancaster counties brought in $1 million or more. Several brought in more than $8 million each.

The sites are a mix of large and often lakefront homes, commercial properties and vacant land.

Here’s a look at what county land records show for the area:

▪ A total of 16 properties on Penny Royal Avenue, Sweet Woodruff Lane and Trelawn Street in Fort Mill sold Feb. 2 for $13.5 million. The properties combine for about 60 acres. The homesites are part of Enclave at Massey, between North Dobys Bridge Road and the Catawba River. EHC Homes LLC bought from Shea Investment Fund III LLC.

▪ A 5-acre site at 1611 Constitution Boulevard in Rock Hill sold Feb. 15 for $9 million. The Edengardens senior living property has a 46,000-square-foot structure. Toledo, Ohio-based EPC Guardian LLC bought the site from CNL Retirement.

▪ An almost 6-acre site at 2785 Celanese Road in Rock Hill sold Feb. 24 for almost $8.6 million. The site is a more than 150,000-square-foot mini-warehouse facility. MSC Celanese LLC out of Matthews, N.C., bought the site from Landover One LLC.

▪ Nearly 24 acres at 102 Adnah Hills Avenue in Rock Hill sold Feb. 8 for $8 million. The mobile home community sold from Adnah Hills Inc. to New Jersey company Adnah Hills MHP LP.

▪ More than 2 acres of Lancaster commercial property sold Feb. 23 for $5.6 million. The 1101 Hwy. 9 Bypass location is an almost 15,000-square-foot Walgreens pharmacy. California company Fremont Avenue Holdings LP bought the property from 1101 Lancaster LLC.

▪ Super Land Holdings LLC in Orangeburg bought commercial property in River Crossing for $2.5 million. MLT Investments LLC sold a more than 14,000-square-foot office building at 110 River Crossing on Feb. 3.

▪ Almost 42 acres of land at 2114 Riverchase Boulevard in Rock Hill sold Feb. 26 for $2.3 million. Marvell Holdings LLC out of Charlotte bought the site from United Properties Group LLC. Marvell plans a mix of commercial and residential uses along the Catawba River.

▪ More than 15 acres of vacant, residential zoned land at 1155 Filbert Hwy. in York sold Feb. 26 for $1.7 million. York Town Center LLC out of Huntersville, N.C., bought the site.

▪ A 4,400-square-foot lakefront home on Bonum Road in Lake Wylie sold Feb. 8 for almost $1.6 million.

▪ Almost 2 acres at 1141 Celanese Road in Rock Hill sold Feb. 10 for almost $1.6 million. Three commercial buildings on the site total about 12,000 square feet. Axis Hutton Celanse LLC out of Tennessee is the buyer. Developer Hutton specializes in commercial real estate development, and among other projects, has worked on Promenade at Carolina Reserve in Indian Land.

▪ An almost 6,000-square-foot home on Rivergrass Lane in Lake Wylie sold Feb. 19 for more than $1.4 million. The lakefront site is across from the Lake Wylie Road peninsula.

▪ A more than 4,000-square-foot home on Lometa Road in Lake Wylie sold Feb. 3 for almost $1.4 million. The site is on the Allison Creek peninsula.

▪ A 20-acre home site in the Rock Hill area sold Feb. 26 for almost $1.3 million. The Walker Road site has an almost 4,000-square-foot home.

▪ A Lake Wylie Drive home site sold Feb. 9 for almost $1.2 million. The home is about 5,600 square feet.

▪ Four parcels with almost 5,000 square feet of commercial space together sold Feb. 9 for $1.1 million. JS Intergallactic Property Holdings LLC out of Fort Mill bought the property from 1184 LLC. The sites are in Baxter at Springmaid Avenue and Market Street.