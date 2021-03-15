A new York grocery store will open on St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s where.

Food Lion

A new grocery store will open on St. Patrick’s Day in York.

Food Lion will open a new location at 717 E. Liberty St. The store will be open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. It will employ 75 people.

The new store comes two weeks after a Food Lion opened at 1095 Filbert Highwaty on March 3. Both are former BI-LO sites. Last year Food Lion announced plans to purchase 62 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets locations across the Carolinas and Georgia.

In February, another former BI-LO opened as a Food Lion in Chester. Earlier this year Food Lion opened a liquor store beside its long-time location in Lake Wylie, in a move unaffiliated with the BI-LO/Harveys purchase. Sites in Rock Hill and Lancaster also were part of the acquisition.

As with the other locations, the new York store will offer fresh, and grab-and-go meals, a wide range of South Carolina products and Food Lion brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs and other items.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 states. The company employs more than 77,000 people.

Jeremy Jackson will serve as manager for the new Food Lion in York.

“I have lived in York my entire life,” Jackson said in a company release, “and I am extremely excited to be able to serve the community that I call home.”

The new store is northwest of the one opened earlier this month. It’s west of York Comprehensive High School, near the Alexander Love and Filbert highways intersection.