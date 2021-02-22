Man killed in Lancaster County crash after truck hits tree down embankment, officials say

A man was killed Monday afternoon in Lancaster County after the truck he was driving went down an embankment and hit a tree, officials said.

The driver was identified late Monday as Jeffery Roberts, 54, of Kershaw, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

The single-vehicle wreck happened before 2 p.m. on S.C. 903, also called Flat Creek Road, east of the city limits of Lancaster, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Roberts’ 2002 Dodge pickup went off the left side of the highway and hit a fence and tree at the bottom of an embankment, Miller said. Roberts died at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

