Local

Man killed in Lancaster County crash after truck hits tree down embankment, officials say

Lancaster County, SC

A man was killed Monday afternoon in Lancaster County after the truck he was driving went down an embankment and hit a tree, officials said.

The driver was identified late Monday as Jeffery Roberts, 54, of Kershaw, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

The single-vehicle wreck happened before 2 p.m. on S.C. 903, also called Flat Creek Road, east of the city limits of Lancaster, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Roberts’ 2002 Dodge pickup went off the left side of the highway and hit a fence and tree at the bottom of an embankment, Miller said. Roberts died at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service