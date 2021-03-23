Chester County School District will return to 5-day, in-person schedule April 12

CCSD Superintendent Antwon Sutton with students. Sutton was hired at the start of the school year amongst coronavirus changes.

Chester County School District students will return to school five days a week starting April 12, the school board announced at Monday’s meeting.

The district has been gradually increasing in-person learning since January, when kindergarten and pre-K students returned to school four days a week. Since then, students in elementary, middle students and high schools have switched to the four-day schedule.

To enhance safety amid the remaining threat of COVID-19 as more students return, Plexiglas barriers have been installed between desks. The schools will be cleaned during the day and after school following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Chris Christoff, representative for the district, told The Herald.

The district made recent efforts to vaccinate its teachers, designating March 11 for teachers to get vaccinated at the Galleria Mall clinic in Rock Hill.

The district reports coronavirus cases via its online dashboard each week. Cases in the district have been low following a spike the week of February 1, where 28 cases were reported. The weeks following have reported (in order) 19 cases, 15 cases, 6 cases, 5 cases, 7 cases and 10 cases.

The new plan only applies to students who have elected hybrid learning. Students who attend Chester’s Online Academy will continue to attend school online, Christoff confirmed.