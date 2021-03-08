Chester County School District offers staff a chance to get COVID vaccination

A mobile vaccination clinic in Barnwell, S.C. provided around 400 Coronavirus vaccines to people who preregistered for the event. tglantz@thestate.com

Chester County School District staff and teachers have a special opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The district coordinated with the city of Rock Hill officials to distribute vaccines to staff Thursday at the Galleria Mall in Rock Hill, district spokesman Chris Christoff said in a statement.

Employees can register through a survey sent out by the district, Christoff said. Vaccination is not required and employees may elect to receive vaccines at another site.

Teachers who register will receive an appointment time. They also will be scheduled for their second vaccine dose, Christoff said.

Thursday will be a remote learning day for students, in order to allow employees to take advantage of this opportunity, he said.

Chester schools will continue to practice social distancing and require masks, according to the district.

“This is just one step closer to some level of normality,” Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said in a statement. “We want to thank our partners at the city of Rock Hill for providing our staff an opportunity to receive this long awaited vaccine.”

Phase 1b began this week, extending eligibility to anyone age 55 and older, ages 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, and essential workers like teachers, law enforcement, and postal and grocery store workers.