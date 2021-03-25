Community

Fort Mill home damaged by fire; police say arson investigation ongoing

Fort Mill, SC

Police in Fort Mill are investigating a house fire Thursday as an arson, officials said.

A home in the 1200 block of Lily Lake Lane sustained heavy damage from fire and water, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police, including detectives, were called to the scene after 12:30 a.m. shortly after the fire was dispatched, Zachary said.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, Zachary said.

Officers remained on scene Thursday and are investigating the fire as an arson case, Zachary said.

“All indications are it was an intentionally set fire,” Zachary said.

The home is in the Waterside by the Catawba neighborhood.

