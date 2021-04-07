Two hurt in Fort Mill in crash between golf cart and car, police say

Two people were hurt late Tuesday in Fort Mill when a golf cart crashed into a car, police said.

A man and a woman were in the golf cart when it collided with the car around 7:30 p.m. at the Carolina Orchards subdivision, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. The incident was near the intersection of Old Nation Road and Springfield Parkway.

The male driver was ejected from the golf cart in the wreck, Zachary said.

Both people sustained significant injuries and were transported to Atrium Health Care in Charlotte for treatment, Zachary said.

The names of the persons hurt has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Mill police traffic unit.

