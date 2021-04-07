Community

Two drivers killed in head-on crash between SUV, van in Chester County, troopers say

Chester County, SC

Two drivers were killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Chester County, officials said.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 21 between Great Falls and Fort Lawn near the Catawba River, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Honda van traveling south struck an Acura SUV that was heading north, Miller said.

Both drivers died at the scene, Miller said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, Miller said.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker has not yet identified the two persons who died, pending next of kin notifications.

The double fatality collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatalities are the third and fourth in Chester County in 2021, according to department of public safety statistics.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

