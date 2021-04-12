One driver killed in head-on crash in York County south of Rock Hill, troopers say

One person was killed Sunday night in a head-on crash in York County, south of Rock Hill, officials said.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on S.C. 72, also called Saluda Road, about five miles south of Rock Hill, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The incident site near Porter Black Road is north of the Chester County line.

The driver of a 2008 Honda sedan was killed in the collision with a 2002 Dodge pickup truck, Miller said.

The truck driver was not believed to be injured, Miller said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver who was killed.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The fatal collision is the 10th in York County in 2021, according to public safety statistics.

Check back for updates on this developing story.