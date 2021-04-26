Fort Mill could add new breweries and homes. Here’s where the latest plans put them.

Another brewery is planned in downtown, from a familiar name in the business.

The same group behind Amor Artis Brewing on Main Street in Fort Mill submitted plans for a brewery at 113 Railroad Avenue. The former Rustic Labels building is at the Railroad and Spratt Street intersection.

Plans submitted to the town show a grain silo, cooler enclosure and wood screening, along with a new front porch. A bar area will be in the existing building, with the brewhouse in the existing warehouse. The silo and cooler will be behind the warehouse. Four new glass, roll-up garage doors are included.

An annexation request is in for another brewery, this one at 1029 Spratt St. The acre lot there with an existing print shop is across from Old Orchard. Little York Brewing will operate there. The 3,250-square-foot brewery will take up half the building space on site. It will include a bike repair area.

Both projects add to a growing footprint. Since Amor Artis began on Main three years ago, Lore Brewing Company came to Indian Land. Lake Wylie Brewing Company opened near Tega Cay, a city that since added Model A Brewing.

1873 Brewing is now added to the Fort Mill roster on Tom Hall Street, as is Little York Brewing on Spratt. There’s also Replay Brewing in Kingsley.

Fort Mill plans aren’t all adult beverages.

More than seven acres at the corner of Pleasant and Whitley roads is up for annexation. The wooded land runs up against the Whitley Mills subdivision. Rezoning with annexation could allow up to 51 townhomes.

The town planning commission also saw the latest set of homes for Nims Village. A dozen homes on almost seven acres is part of of the larger 65-home, 43-acre project on Fort Mill Parkway, across from Catawba Ridge High School.

The town planning commission recently reviewed each of the items. The annexations — Little York Brewing, Pleasant/Whitley project — still need Fort Mill Town Council approval.