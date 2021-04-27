Traffic alert: Fatal crash on I-77 southbound in York County south of NC state line

Part of Interstate 77 remains blocked in York County south of the North Carolina state line after a fatal crash, officials said.

The collision happened after 1 p.m on the southbound side of I-77 near mile marker 89 north of Fort Mill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The highway patrol incident website shows some of the four lanes remain blocked as troopers work the wreck scene about a mile south of the North Carolina state line. The highway is the main artery for commuter traffic returning to Rock Hill from Charlotte.

The driver died at the scene in the single vehicle crash, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the highway patrol. The driver was in a 2010 Kia Rio when the car hit the median on the left side of the highway before going off the right side of the highway, Miller said. The car hit a tree and caught fire, Miller said.

There were no passengers in the car and no other vehicles were involved, Miller said.

Flint Hill Fire Department Chief David Jennings said firefighters also responded to the crash scene. Jennings said traffic remained very slow near the incident site at 3:30 p.m.

Officials with the York County Coroner’s Office were on scene but have not yet identified the person who was killed.

It remains unclear when all four lanes of the highway will re-open. Alternate routes include U.S. 21 that runs from I-77 Exit 90 south into Rock Hill.

In York County in 2021, 15 people have died in vehicle collisions, S.C. Department of Public Safety records show.

