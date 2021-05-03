Here’s where a new 1 million-square-foot industrial building may go in Rock Hill

City of Rock Hill

A massive new Rock Hill industrial site may be headed for the I-77 corridor.

Florida-based Firetower Logistics @ 77 has applied to rezone 104 acres at 1798 Fire Tower Road. The property is across from Fire Tower near the West Marine distribution center. It includes the site where Fire Tower crosses I-77, near Porter Road.

The plan involves multiple properties and would require some annexation into Rock Hill, along with rezoning. Charlotte firms Lakemont Property Investors and Commercial Development Holdinds own the land. The applicant is part of McCraney Property Company, a firm specializing in industrial real estate and development.

The city planning commission will hear details Tuesday. That group will make a recommendation for city council, which has final say both on annexation and rezoning requests.

According to the application sent to the city, there isn’t a specific user for the property but it likely would involve warehousing and distribution. The roughly one million-square-foot building would be one story, with access to Fire Tower and Porter via a new public connector road to be built on site.

In a separate decision headed to the planning commission Tuesday, First Calvary Baptist Church has an application in to rezone property to allow an adult daycare. The more-than-three-acre site at Crawford Road and Whitener Street has church buildings and parking now. The church has an adult daycare now out of the church, but the rezoning would allow a separate building.

The May 4 planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m., and can be viewed online at cityofrockhill.com/livestream.