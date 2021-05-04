A nationwide search for York County’s new business leader brings home a familiar face

York County Regional Chamber

York County business leaders didn’t have to look far for their new president. They just had to bring him back.

The York County Regional Chamber board voted Friday to bring on Dean Faile as its new president and CEO. Faile replaces long-time leader Rob Youngblood who retired earlier this year after nearly two decades with the group. Faile led the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce since 2007.

Faile is a York County native with a business degree from Winthrop University. He was a small business owner in Rock Hill for almost 20 years, and was vice president of the York County Regional Chamber from 2004 to 2007.

The Lancaster County chamber saw a more than 200% organizational budget increase under Faile and led efforts from capital sales tax and Sunday alcohol sales referendums, to a $199 million school bond referendum. The chamber there also began a leadership program for high school students through USC Lancaster and the Lancaster County School District.

York County conducted a nationwide search. Mike Geddings, search committee chairman, said in a chamber release there were more than 80 applicants from more than 20 states.

“Dean Faile was the ideal choice,” Geddings said. “He brings with him a wealth of chamber management experience, and his knowledge of this region and commitment to York County was evident in his interviews.”

Geddings said Faile is an expert in political affairs, innovative marketing and communication.

Chamber Board Chair Amy Faulkenberry said leadership style and business experience will allow Faile to make an immediate positive impact.

“Dean is an experienced organization leader, a creative professional and a proven leader,” Faulkenberry said.

The York County Regional Chamber is the largest business organization in its four-county region of South Carolina. It’s second only to Charlotte in the region. It has more than 750 members and an annual budget of $750,000. The chamber has five staff members. It has its headquarters in downtown Rock Hill.

Faile said he is excited to bring his family back to York County, and to lead one of the top business organizations in the state.

“The opportunity to lead the first chamber where I began this chapter of my career is indeed special,” Faile said.

Faile has seen chamber work from multiple sides, including business owner and volunteer.

“The chamber’s work is vital to the region’s business community,” he said, “and I look forward to working with the chamber’s board, business members, volunteers and staff to grow the organization and to ensure the livelihood of local businesses in York County.”