Suspect wounded in drive-by shootout on York SC street charged after hospital release

A York man who was wounded after shooting at another man in a drive-by shootout on a busy York street has been arrested, officials said.

Tywan Jamar Dixon, 30, was charged late Wednesday with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen gun, and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. No other charges have been filed in the case, according to York Police Department spokesman David Dover.

Dixon is charged with shooting at the victim several times from a car. The incident happened around 7 p.m. April 24 on Ross Cannon Street near downtown York after the men had argued at a store, according to Dover and an incident report.

Dixon allegedly fired first, Dover said. The victim was not hurt.

Dixon had been hospitalized since he was wounded, Dover said. Police recovered the gun and determined it had been reported stolen.

Dixon was arrested at the York Police Department Wednesday after being released from medical treatment, Dover said. Dixon was denied bond after an initial court hearing at the Moss Justice Center in York and remains in the York County jail.

In 2015, Dixon was sentenced to five years in a South Carolina prison after he pleaded guilty to two felony drug charges.