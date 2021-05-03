Person found dead in York after well-being check; homicide probe ongoing, police say

Police in the city of York are investigating as a homicide the death of a person found in a home where the door was left open.

York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson said the death of the resident on Lowry Row is suspicious.

“Our detectives are pursuing leads as to what happened,” Robinson said.

York officers were asked by a person to do a well-being check on the resident at the home Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. because the caller had not been able to reach the resident all day, Robinson said.

The responding officer could get no answer from the home and saw the front door was ajar, Robinson said.

The officer went inside and found the resident on the floor, Robinson said. The officer administered CPR until EMS arrived, Robinson said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

York police detectives and officers from the York County Multijurisdictional Forensics Unit responded.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Robinson declined to release more details.

Lowry Row is west of downtown York just east of the U.S. 321 Bypass, and runs between Liberty Street and Madison Street.

The York County Coroner’s Office responded but has not yet released the identity of the victim.

