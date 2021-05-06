Here’s where a new Chipotle restaurant will open in Fort Mill

Bloomberg

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is on the way to Fort Mill.

The Warren Norman Company announced Thursday the restaurant will be almost 2,500 square feet at 1852 Highway 160. The restaurant will have dine-in service and a “Chipotlane” pickup window for online orders.

Warren Norman still has more than 6,000 square feet of retail space in the area, near Baxter and Kingsley just off I-77.

Chipotle offers Mexican food with a combination of tacos, burritos, bowls, salads and quesadillas. Chipotle has 27 South Carolina locations. There are none in York, Lancaster or Chester counties. There are 14 Charlotte-area locations among 67 North Carolina Chipotles, along with restaurants in Pineville and Gastonia.