See the 11 most expensive April land sales in York, Lancaster and Chester counties

The newest 7-Eleven store opened on Friday in Fort Mill.

Almost a dozen April land sales in York and Lancaster counties topped the million dollar mark. Some several times over.

Included are hotel, restaurant, apartment, home and other properties. County land records show 11 sales at $1 million or higher total more than $20 million.

Here’s a look at which properties sold, and for how much:

▪ More than two acres at 2020 S. Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill sold April 7 for more almost $5.6 million. Charlotte-based Tanforan Doby’s Bridge LLC bought the site from Encore Doby’s Bridge LLC. The new 7-Eleven site at South Dobys and Fort Mill Parkway is in a growing area of commercial property that includes restaurants, self-storage and more.

▪ More than five acres at 2601 Cherry Road in Rock Hill sold April 29 for $3.1 million. Charlotte-based Om Sai of Rock Hill LLC bought the Quality Inn & Suites site from KLSV Hotels & Investments LLC. The property includes both the 61,000-square-foot hotel and accompanying 4,000-square-foot restaurant site.

▪ More than an acre of vacant commercial property at 942 Alexander Love Highway in York sold April 16 for just less than $2 million. New Jersey company 411 Northwood Holdings LLC bought the new construction from Patton Development SC LLC. It’s near the Alexander Love intersection with Filbert Highway, in the northern part of the city.

▪ An acre commercial site at 4940 Old York Road in the Newport area of Rock Hill sold April 12 for $1.8 million. The Bojangles is near the ALDI supermarket that sold a month prior for more than $3 million. SPC Investments LLC out of Charleston bought the Bojangles site from Casrock LLC.

▪ More than an acre at 1030 Edwards St. in Rock Hill sold April 19 for $1.8 million. The Royal Plaza shopping center is near Cherry and Winthrop parks, off Cherry Road. Rock Hill-based Arvia II LLC bought the 14,000-square-foot strip mall from Placo LLC.

▪ More than three acres at 104 Rockford Way in Clover sold April 27 for almost $1.6 million. The property off Bethel Street includes a 28,000-square-foot, three-story apartment building and a two-story, almost 17,000-square-foot one. There’s also a 2,100-square-foot clubhouse. Centrant Community Capital Inc out of Raleigh, N.C. bought the property from Parkside at Bethel LP.

▪ A 49-acre residential property at 498 S. Paraham Road, northwest of Rock Hill, sold April 20 for almost $1.5 million. The property includes an almost 5,300-square-foot home. The site is north of the South Paraham intersection with Mt. Gallant Road.

▪ Ten properties on Twelve Mile Creek Road, Split Rail Lane and Irongate Drive in Lancaster County sold April 16 for $1.3 million. Florida-based JCH Bent Creek LLC bought the Indian Land properties from Twelve Mile Creek Land Ventures LLC.

▪ A five-acre commercial site on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land sold April 22 for $1.2 million. Ballantyne-based 1415 LLC bought the site north of the S.C. 160 and U.S. 521 intersection from RMB Edgewater LLC.

▪ A 36-acre home site at 3210 Chester Highway, north of McConnells, sold April 20 for almost $1.2 million. The 3,400-square-foot home and farm land are near Chester Highway intersections with Brattonsville and Daves roads.

▪ An acre home on River Shore Drive in Lake Wylie sold April 13 for more than $1.1 million. The 4,200-square-foot Allison Creek Estates home has frontage on Lake Wylie.