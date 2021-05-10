Afternoon traffic backed up for miles on I-77 north of York County bridge work

The southbound commute Monday afternoon into South Carolina from Charlotte to Rock Hill was slow for more than two miles north of the I-77 bridge work, traffic cameras showed.

Four lanes of traffic were slowed to a crawl around Exit 85 in Fort Mill, north of where the bridge is being fixed between Exits 82 and 83 near Rock Hill.

S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up at mile markers 85 and 84.8 showed stop and go traffic in the left two lanes going south and leading onto the bridge. From where traffic is slowing in Fort Mill to the bridge, southbound traffic has to funnel from four lanes to two.

Crews are resurfacing southbound lanes on the bridge. Concrete was poured there Monday.

Southbound I-77 traffic has been detoured onto two of the four lanes on the northbound side of the bridge. Until the work is completed, two lanes of traffic on the northbound bridge flow north, and two lanes flow south.

Crews working on the new I-77 southbound bridge deck crossing the Catawba River began pouring concrete this morning Monday, May 10, 2021.

Concrete is being poured on the cleared sections while demolition continues on other segments of the old deck pavement. pic.twitter.com/mFzJTsmCeJ — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) May 10, 2021

The main alternate route of U.S. 21 south, which runs from I-77 Exit 90 south to Rock Hill shows heavy traffic but no delays, according to DOT cameras set up on the U.S. 21 bridge and north of the bridge.

More than 120,000 vehicles use that stretch of I-77 on an average weekday, transportation officials say.

The S.C. Highway Patrol Web site did not show any incidents on I-77 or U.S. 21 Monday afternoon as of 4 p.m.

Tomorrow will be a true test of the traffic woes. I77 and the alternate routes should experience delays and backups. Leave early, adjust your commute times, or avoid the area if you can. Many are being affected by this repair so be patient and alert in the work zone. pic.twitter.com/I81ahxcJ02 — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) May 9, 2021

Rock Hill Police Department officials warned drivers that Monday’s commute in the morning and afternoon would be difficult and a “true test” of the traffic in the area.

Live feeds from DOT traffic cameras along I-77 and U.21 and other areas can be accessed on computer and mobile devices at www.511sc.org.

The southbound lane closure runs through May 24, DOT officials said.

Check heraldonline.com for updates on traffic through the length of the bridge project.

, near the bridge and on alternate route U.S. 21 showed heavy traffic around 7 a.m Monday on both I-77 and U.S. 21 bridges over the river.

Traffic appeared to be moving in both areas, according to the camera feeds.

The S.C. Highway Patrol Web site did not show any incidents on I-77 or U.S. 21 Monday morning as of 7 a.m.

One incident to assist a motorist was reported on I-77 northbound around mile marker 88, about five miles north of the construction between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line with Charlotte, according to the Web site.

Rock Hill Police Department officials urged drivers starting Sunday night that Monday’s commute would be difficult and a “true test” of the traffic in the area.

“I77 and the alternate routes should experience delays and backups,” Rock Hill police said in a Twitter message Sunday about Monday’s traffic. “Leave early, adjust your commute times, or avoid the area if you can. Many are being affected by this repair so be patient and alert in the work zone.”

Monday morning’s rush hour commute was the first weekday morning where the lanes had been shifted completely after the shift was finished Friday.

