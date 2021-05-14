Here’s the latest on plans for 800-plus new homes and apartments in Lancaster County

Lancaster County

Plans are in for more than 800 new homes and apartments in Lancaster County.

The county planning commission meets May 18. Several Indian Land decisions are on that agenda, along with others farther south toward Lancaster. The planning commission will make recommendations, but most decisions still go to county council for a final call.

Here’s what the planning commission will see:

▪ Provident Bayard has an application in for 325 new homes on 168 acres at Henry Harris and Shelly Mullis roads. Another two acres would become county property. Wilson Creek would involve several new turn lanes and a single-lane roundabout in the area.

▪ The applicant on another plan for 281 homes near Van Wyck and Griffin roads asked the county to put off a decision there for a month. The project involves 152 acres.

▪ Pedcor Investments wants to rezone 33 acres to allow 216 new workforce apartments. There also would be 30,000 square feet of office space. There’s a development agreement submitted for the project. The property is at 9425 Charlotte Hwy., across from Thousand Oaks Road. The application lists the projects as Hawthorn Hills.

▪ More than five acres on the north side of Edgewater Corporate Parkway is up for rezoning to allow for medical offices. 1415 LLC out of Mecklenburg County, N.C. is behind the project.

▪ An application is in to allow for a new car dealership and maintenance area at 1449 Memorial Park Road. It would be a non-franchise dealership.

▪ Trinity Baptist Church applied to rezone 10 acres, some into Van Wyck and some to remain in unincorporated Lancaster County, for future church growth.

▪ An acre property on the west side of Evans Road has an application in to allow a mobile home on the property.