Chester SC search still on for man who allegedly shot at cops; 3 schools on lockdown

Three Chester County schools will operate on a lockdown Wednesday as police continue to search for an armed suspect who allegedly shot at sheriff’s deputies.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies have murder warrants against suspect Tyler Donnet Terry. Yet Terry, who fled from police before dawn Tuesday in a chase near Interstate 77 in Richburg, has not been taken into custody, sheriff’s officials said.

We are continuing search operations into the night in the Fishing Creek area of Hwy 9.



Residents in the area of Fishing Creek and Lawn, including Ligon Road & Britt Road are recommended to stay inside with their doors locked. Please continue to report suspicious activity to 911 — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 19, 2021

The three nearby schools, Lewisville High, Lewisville Middle, and Lewisville Elemenetary, will operate on lockdown status Wednesday, Chester County School District officials said in a statement. Students and staff will stay indoors during the school day, officials said.

All three of the schools were closed Tuesday during the manhunt. The rest of the schools in the district started on a two-hour delay because of the manhunt.

Manhunt continues more than 24 hours later

One of the deputies returned fire at Terry but it was not clear that Terry was hurt, Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Chester sheriff officials continue to advise people near the incident site between Richburg and Fort Lawn to stay inside with doors locked.

Chester County deputies closed some area roads Tuesday into Wednesday as they searched wooded areas after reports of sighting Terry. Police could be seen along S.C. 9 near I-77 east to the Catawba River.

The continuing manhunt includes Chester deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents and a helicopter, and other police from the S.C. Highway Patrol, FBI, and sheriff’s office teams from neighboring York and Lancaster counties.

We want to let the community know the scene on Hwy 9 is still active & dangerous. Still no major updates at this time.



We continue to recommend people in the area of Hwy 9 & Lewisville High School make sure their doors are locked and call 911 to report any suspicious activity. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 18, 2021

Terry, 27, ran on foot after the chase when the car he was in crashed, officials said. Terry was a passenger in the car when he fired at officers, officials said.

The driver of the car during the chase, Adrienne Roshea Simpson, 34, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and remains in jail.

